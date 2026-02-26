Left Menu

Wellness Influencer Casey Means Nears Surgeon General Confirmation Amid Controversy

Casey Means, a wellness influencer and Trump's nominee for U.S. Surgeon General, faces Senate scrutiny over her views on vaccines and birth control. She promises to focus on chronic disease causes but faces questions about financial conflicts and wellness product promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 06:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 06:15 IST
Wellness Influencer Casey Means Nears Surgeon General Confirmation Amid Controversy

Casey Means, a prominent wellness influencer nominated by President Donald Trump for U.S. Surgeon General, is nearing confirmation amidst heated debates over her stance on vaccines and birth control. After testifying at the Senate health committee, Means is poised to advance her nomination to the full Senate, where the Republican majority is expected to confirm her.

During the hearing, Means, who aligns with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., faced tough scrutiny from Republican Chairman Bill Cassidy. While she expressed support for measles vaccination, she refrained from denouncing Kennedy's discredited claims linking vaccines to autism, stating, 'Science evolves, and continuous vaccine use should be examined.'

Means' candidacy raises ethical questions due to undisclosed financial ties with wellness products she promotes. Her business ventures include co-founding the health-tech app Levels. If confirmed, she pledges to resign from Levels and divest her interests. The public health stance she proposes focuses on tackling diet, inactivity, and chemical exposure to combat chronic diseases.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Eases Restrictions on Venezuelan Oil Sales to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

U.S. Eases Restrictions on Venezuelan Oil Sales to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

 Global
2
Hilary Knight Calls Out Trump's Joke, Celebrates Women's Olympic Hockey Success

Hilary Knight Calls Out Trump's Joke, Celebrates Women's Olympic Hockey Succ...

 Global
3
AI Fears Shake Financial Markets: Is the Panic Justified?

AI Fears Shake Financial Markets: Is the Panic Justified?

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set in Geneva Amid Missile Threats

Tensions Rise: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Set in Geneva Amid Missile Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026