Wellness Influencer Casey Means Nears Surgeon General Confirmation Amid Controversy

Casey Means, a prominent wellness influencer nominated by President Donald Trump for U.S. Surgeon General, is nearing confirmation amidst heated debates over her stance on vaccines and birth control. After testifying at the Senate health committee, Means is poised to advance her nomination to the full Senate, where the Republican majority is expected to confirm her.

During the hearing, Means, who aligns with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., faced tough scrutiny from Republican Chairman Bill Cassidy. While she expressed support for measles vaccination, she refrained from denouncing Kennedy's discredited claims linking vaccines to autism, stating, 'Science evolves, and continuous vaccine use should be examined.'

Means' candidacy raises ethical questions due to undisclosed financial ties with wellness products she promotes. Her business ventures include co-founding the health-tech app Levels. If confirmed, she pledges to resign from Levels and divest her interests. The public health stance she proposes focuses on tackling diet, inactivity, and chemical exposure to combat chronic diseases.