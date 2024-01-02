Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport after collision, passengers reportedly safe
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's coast guard said five crewmembers are missing after a collision between its plane and a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport that led to a major fire.
Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the coast guard aircraft MA722 and the Japan Airlines plane. The pilot has evacuated and contacted officials, but the other five crewmembers are unaccounted-for and the condition of the aircraft is also unknown, he said.
The 379 occupants of the passenger plane are all reported to have evacuated safely before the plane was engulfed in fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- coast guard
- Yoshinori Yanagishima
- Haneda Airport
- MA722
- Japan Airlines
- Tokyo
ALSO READ
China ships sent to sea near Diaoyu Islands on Monday - coast guard
Coast Guard augments assets to support TN govt in relief initiatives
Amazon India inks pact with Indian Coast Guard
Amazon India strengthens commitment to inclusive workplace by partnering with Indian Coast Guard
Defence Ministry signs Rs 1,600 cr deal with MDL for buying 6 next-gen patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard