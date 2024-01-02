Left Menu

Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport after collision, passengers reportedly safe

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:00 IST
Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport after collision, passengers reportedly safe
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's coast guard said five crewmembers are missing after a collision between its plane and a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport that led to a major fire.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the coast guard aircraft MA722 and the Japan Airlines plane. The pilot has evacuated and contacted officials, but the other five crewmembers are unaccounted-for and the condition of the aircraft is also unknown, he said.

The 379 occupants of the passenger plane are all reported to have evacuated safely before the plane was engulfed in fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024