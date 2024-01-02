Plane catches fire on runway at Japan's Haneda airport after collision, passengers reportedly safe

Japan's coast guard said five crewmembers are missing after a collision between its plane and a passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport that led to a major fire.

Coast Guard spokesperson Yoshinori Yanagishima confirmed the collision between the coast guard aircraft MA722 and the Japan Airlines plane. The pilot has evacuated and contacted officials, but the other five crewmembers are unaccounted-for and the condition of the aircraft is also unknown, he said.

The 379 occupants of the passenger plane are all reported to have evacuated safely before the plane was engulfed in fire.

