Man arrested for indecent behaviour with woman passenger on moving train

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged indecent behaviour with a 22-year-old woman passenger on a moving express train when it reached Margaon station in Goa, a police official said. The victim was on her way to Goa from Kerala along with her friends when the incident happened this morning.

''Two friends of the young woman saw the accused unzipping himself and indulging in an indecent act when she was asleep in a coach of Purna Express when it reached Gokarna station in Karnataka. They immediately called up on the emergency number of Railways, following which Konkan Railway Police, were alerted,'' the official said.

Chavan was arrested by the Konkan Railway unit of Goa Police when the train reached Margao railway station, he added.

