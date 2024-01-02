Left Menu

Man arrested for indecent behaviour with woman passenger on moving train

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged indecent behaviour with a 22-year-old woman passenger on a moving express train when it reached Margaon station in Goa, a police official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:21 IST
Man arrested for indecent behaviour with woman passenger on moving train
  • Country:
  • India

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged indecent behaviour with a 22-year-old woman passenger on a moving express train when it reached Margaon station in Goa, a police official said. The victim was on her way to Goa from Kerala along with her friends when the incident happened this morning.

''Two friends of the young woman saw the accused unzipping himself and indulging in an indecent act when she was asleep in a coach of Purna Express when it reached Gokarna station in Karnataka. They immediately called up on the emergency number of Railways, following which Konkan Railway Police, were alerted,'' the official said.

Chavan was arrested by the Konkan Railway unit of Goa Police when the train reached Margao railway station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024