Left Menu

Transporters' body warns of strike if new law on hit-and-run cases is not repealed

We demand that this black law be rolled back at the earliest and the pending demands of transporters be fulfilled, Kamble said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:53 IST
Transporters' body warns of strike if new law on hit-and-run cases is not repealed
  • Country:
  • India

The National Auto-Taxi-Bus Transport Federation on Tuesday threatened to go on strike if the Centre did not repeal a provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents.

Many parts of Maharashtra witnessed protests by truckers and fuel tanker drivers against a provision in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the provision, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police or any official from the administration can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. Speaking to reporters here, Baba Kamble, the national president of the National Auto-Taxi-Bus Transport Federation, appealed to all transporters to protest against the provisions peacefully.

The government should not suppress the agitation, he said, claiming that the authorities used force against agitators in some places.

''The government has decided to have a provision of 10 years imprisonment in the new penal law on hit-and-run road accidents. However, the move has created an uproar among transporters in the country. We demand that this black law be rolled back at the earliest and the pending demands of transporters be fulfilled,'' Kamble said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024