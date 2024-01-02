Truck drivers' strike hits movement of vehicles in MP; passengers stranded, fuel pumps crowded

Many passengers remained stranded at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Bhopal as inter-city bus drivers stayed off roads on Tuesday even as people crowded petrol pumps in many cities in Madhya Pradesh amid fear of shortage of fuel due to ongoing agitation by truckers. A transporters' body claimed the strike by truck drivers has affected the movement of nearly 5 lakh vehicles in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took stock of the situation via video link and directed officials to undertake necessary measures for the supply of essential commodities, the Chief Minister's Office said.

At ISBT in Bhopal, some commuters complained of facing difficulties in travelling to Indore.

While people crowded petrol pumps in Bhopal, Indore, and other cities since Tuesday morning, the administration said there was no shortage of fuel under their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, stopped work in parts of MP from Monday and blocked roads at some places to protest against a provision on hit-and-run cases in the new penal law.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. ''Around 5 lakh small and big vehicles are not able to run in Madhya Pradesh due to the drivers' strike against the new law,'' All India Motor Transport Congress' former vice president (western region) Vijay Kalra told PTI. He demanded that the government withdraw the provisions of strict punishment to drivers in ''hit-and-run'' cases and create separate lanes for commercial vehicles, especially on highways, to prevent road accidents.

Officials said public transport facilities in Indore city and the operation of inter-city passenger buses were affected due to the drivers' strike, causing inconvenience to thousands of travellers.

Some commuters at ISBT complained that they couldn't get a vehicle to travel to Indore as electric buses and taxis are also not running.

In Bhopal, crowds of people anxious to refuel their vehicles were seen at some petrol pumps.

Petrol pump owner Bramhadev Tiwari said the facility ran out of fuel as some truckers didn't allow a tanker sent by him to refuel at a depot. Many people waited for more than an hour to refuel their vehicles in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association president Ajay Singh told PTI in Bhopal that the fuel supply situation will be normalised across the state by Tuesday evening.

''We have persuaded our tanker drivers and they have reached the petrol depots to bring the fuel for supply at petrol pumps,'' he said.

Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh said 10 lakh litres of petrol and diesel have been supplied through the vehicles of petroleum companies. People do not need to panic and queue up at the fuel stations, he said after visiting a petrol depot.

Indore's Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Ramesh Khandelwal said if the drivers' strike continues, the supply of essential commodities will worsen which will have a direct impact on consumers.

Indore Collector Ilayaraja T said there was no shortage of petrol and diesel in the district and these fuels were being supplied continuously.

Collectors of various other districts including Rewa, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Shahdol and Narmadapuram also appealed to the people not to panic as an adequate supply of fuel was being maintained.

Chief Minister Yadav on Tuesday asked divisional commissioners, collectors and superintendents of police to ensure that necessary arrangements are in place so that people do not face problems.

Petrol pumps and LPG distributors who own vehicles should be told to use them for transporting fuel, he added. State Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed the supply of fruits, vegetables, milk and other essential commodities came to a standstill and even ambulances are not plying. ''It is unfortunate that people are facing problems in getting petrol and diesel and commuters stranded in different cities. The BJP has nothing to do with the people as it doesn't talk to them as well as the Opposition while enacting laws,'' he said.

