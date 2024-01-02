Left Menu

"Rise in customer complaints related to credit information": RBI Deputy governor to CIC chiefs

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J on Tuesday met with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officers of all the Credit Information Companies (CICs).

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:25 IST
"Rise in customer complaints related to credit information": RBI Deputy governor to CIC chiefs
Reserve Bank of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J on Tuesday met with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officers of all the Credit Information Companies (CICs). The meeting was chaired by Deputy Governor, RBI, Swaminathan J was attended by the ExecutiveDirectors and other senior officials of the Department of Supervision and Department of Regulation.

On the occasion, the Deputy Governor acknowledged the vital role played by CICs in the financial system. RBI Deputy Governor pointed out that there is a rise in customer complaints related to credit information and some concerns have emerged during the Reserve Bank's supervisory assessment.

"Deputy Governor highlighted six key areas for the CICs to focus on, namely - the need to improve the data quality; timely redressal of customer complaints; strengthening of internal ombudsman framework; streamlining the process for handling data correction requests; strengthening of cybersecurity and data privacy through robust information security governance framework; and concerns arising out of usage of data for consulting, analytics, etc," an official statement issued by RBI read. According to RBI's statement, the CICs shared their feedback and highlighted the initiatives that are being taken in collaborating with credit institutions (CIs) to enhance data quality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024