Air India appoints P Balaji as Group Head for Corporate Affairs

Private carrier Air India on Wednesday announced the appointment of P Balaji as the Group Head for Governance, Regulatory, Compliance (GRC) and Corporate Affairs.

Balaji, who will join the newly-created position at Air India on January 11, earlier served a nearly decade-long stint at Vodafone Idea, where he spearheaded the regulatory and public policy functions, the airline said.

He will report to Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson and oversee the government affairs, legal, ethics, sustainability, and corporate communications functions at Air India, among others, it said.

''Having worked in the regulatory and policy space, Balaji brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable to the ongoing transformation at Air India,'' said Wilson.

Balaji started his career with Tata Administrative Services and has over 30 years of experience in telecom & IT sector with diverse functions, including regulatory policy, compliance, sales, product management, marketing, strategy, M&A and operations, Air India said.

