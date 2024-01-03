Left Menu

Air India appoints P Balaji as Group Head for Corporate Affairs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:32 IST
Air India appoints P Balaji as Group Head for Corporate Affairs
  • Country:
  • India

Private carrier Air India on Wednesday announced the appointment of P Balaji as the Group Head for Governance, Regulatory, Compliance (GRC) and Corporate Affairs.

Balaji, who will join the newly-created position at Air India on January 11, earlier served a nearly decade-long stint at Vodafone Idea, where he spearheaded the regulatory and public policy functions, the airline said.

He will report to Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson and oversee the government affairs, legal, ethics, sustainability, and corporate communications functions at Air India, among others, it said.

''Having worked in the regulatory and policy space, Balaji brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable to the ongoing transformation at Air India,'' said Wilson.

Balaji started his career with Tata Administrative Services and has over 30 years of experience in telecom & IT sector with diverse functions, including regulatory policy, compliance, sales, product management, marketing, strategy, M&A and operations, Air India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024