Migrants kidnapped in Mexico hail from Venezuela, Cuba, Ecuador - security minister
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 19:50 IST
Mexican authorities are investigating the kidnapping of 31 migrants from Venezuela, Ecuador, Cuba, and other nations, in Tamaulipas state, Mexican Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said on Wednesday at a regular press conference.
The migrants were kidnapped while traveling in a bus, which was intercepted on Saturday by gunmen on the Reynosa-Matamoros route.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
