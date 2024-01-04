Japan Airlines estimates loss of about $104.8 mln from collision
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-01-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 04:42 IST
Japan Airlines Co said on Thursday it estimated the operating loss amount will be about 15 billion yen ($104.81 million) from its flight JL516 and the Japan Coast Guard aircraft collision on Jan. 2.
The loss will be covered by the insurance, the company said. ($1 = 143.1100 yen)
