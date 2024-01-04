Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia Unveils "Retail Revolution: The Phygital Shopping Experience" in Kuala Lumpur

The Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia is set to unveil a groundbreaking event, "Retail Revolution: The Phygital Shopping Experience," on March 6-7, 2024. The summit will take place at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, bringing together industry leaders, C-level executives, and experts to explore the transformative intersection of physical and digital retail experiences.

In the midst of a pivotal moment in the global retail and e-commerce industry, the Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia aims to address the pressing need for digital transformation. Southeast Asia (SEA) has become a hotspot for growth, driven by the surge in mobile phone usage and the widespread adoption of digital payments. Despite this momentum, the industry faces challenges that demand a comprehensive approach, including strategic marketing optimization, enhanced customer engagement, modernized data management, and a vigilant awareness of market trends.

Drive digital capabilities in retail and e-commerce through innovative strategies, ensuring sustainability in the dynamic landscape. Foster innovation by collaborating with C-level executives and industry experts to discover cutting-edge solutions to industry challenges. Stay ahead of market trends, understand shifts in consumer behavior, and adapt strategies accordingly to maintain a competitive edge.

It offers a unique platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration. Attendees will gain insights from thought leaders, participate in interactive sessions, and discover practical solutions to propel their businesses forward in the age of the Phygital Shopping Experience. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, the summit aims to drive the industry forward in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Join the Retail Revolution – Where Digital and Physical Retail Converge!

For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://resa.rockbirdmedia.com/bkk/

Media Contact:

Imee Mariano

Phone: +65 6801 4587

Email: hello@rockbirdmedia.com

Website: https://rockbirdmedia.com/

About rockbird media:

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)