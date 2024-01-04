Left Menu

Woman dies as car collides with divider in Himachal's Bilaspur

A woman in her early fifties died while her daughter sustained injuries when their car collided with a divider here on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Kiran Bala 52, a resident of the Baral village in Hamirpur.The deceaseds daughter, who was driving the car, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A woman in her early fifties died while her daughter sustained injuries when their car collided with a divider here on Thursday morning, police said. The woman was suffering from cancer.

The accident occurred on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane road near Rishikesh in Bilaspur when the mother-daughter duo were returning after a chemotherapy session from the PGI, Chandigarh. Hearing the sound of the car hitting the divider, local people reached the spot and immediately took the injured to Bilaspur AIIMS where doctors declared the mother dead. The deceased was identified as Kiran Bala (52), a resident of the Baral village in Hamirpur.

The deceased's daughter, who was driving the car, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

