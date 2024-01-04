Left Menu

U'khand HC seeks reply from Centre on flight operations still on hold at Naini Saini Airport

Pithoragarh resident Rajesh Pandey had filed the PIL before the high court saying the airport was built in 1991 for authorised use and the Dornier 228 sortie flying machine was ready for operation.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 21:21 IST
U'khand HC seeks reply from Centre on flight operations still on hold at Naini Saini Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the Centre on its plans for starting commercial flight operations from Pithoragarh's Naini Saini Airport.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti asked the aviation secretary, along with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief, to file a reply within four weeks, explaining how flights will operate from the airport and what plans they have about starting operations in the future.

The direction was issued on a PIL regarding non-operation of commercial flights from the airport. Pithoragarh resident Rajesh Pandey had filed the PIL before the high court saying the airport was built in 1991 for authorised use and the Dornier 228 sortie flying machine was ready for operation. But, till now, commercial flights have not begun operation from the airport. Flights are being operated from Naini Saini Airport only on paper, the PIL alleged, claiming the situation on the ground is the opposite.

It added that flight operations from the airport were started several times in the past but were stopped shortly after.

The absence of air connectivity in the border district is acutely felt during the rainy season when the roads get damaged and traffic is disrupted for long periods, it alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024