Left Menu

Tesla recalls over 1.6 million imported vehicles for problems with automatic steering, door latches

It is needed to prevent door latches from coming open during a collision.The recalls follow a recall in the US last month of more than 2 million of Tesla EVs to improve its system for monitoring drivers.The recall followed a two-year investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found the system was defective.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-01-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:39 IST
Tesla recalls over 1.6 million imported vehicles for problems with automatic steering, door latches
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles imported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering functions and door latch controls.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday. It said Tesla Motors in Beijing and Shanghai would use remote upgrade technology to fix the problems, so in most cases car owners would not need to visit Tesla service centres to get the upgrades.

The recall due to problems with the automatic steering assist function applies to 1.6 million imported Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Ys.

When the automatic steering function is engaged, drivers might misuse the combined driving function, increasing a risk of accidents, the notice said.

The recall to fix the door unlock logic control for imported Model S and Model X EVs affects 7,538 vehicles made between October 26, 2022 and November 16, 2023. It is needed to prevent door latches from coming open during a collision.

The recalls follow a recall in the US last month of more than 2 million of Tesla EVs to improve its system for monitoring drivers.

The recall followed a two-year investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found the system was defective. The upgrades are intended to get drivers who use Tesla's Autopilot system to pay closer attention to the road.

Documents filed by Tesla to the US government say the online software change will increase warnings and alerts to drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024