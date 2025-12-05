China's Trade Future: Expanding Imports for Balanced Growth

China is set to bolster its efforts to expand imports and strive for a more balanced trade framework over the next five years, according to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, he highlighted Beijing's initiative to enter additional trade and investment agreements from 2026 to 2030, aligning with the forthcoming five-year plan.

Wang emphasized that policies aimed at directly benefiting consumers will be enhanced, alongside initiatives to boost automobile consumption and encourage the replacement and upgrading of household appliances.

