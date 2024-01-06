Left Menu

Leasing electricity from Ratle Project to Rajasthan will 'rob' people of J-K: Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said supplying electricity to Rajasthan from the Ratle Power Project would rob the people of Jammu and Kashmir at a time when JK is facing a severe power crisis.Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited RHPCL, a joint venture between the NHPC Limited and JKSPDC, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement PPA with the Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited for 850 MW sourcing from the project in Kishtwar.At a time when JK is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before our hydro electric resources are being outsourced to other states.

06-01-2024
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said supplying electricity to Rajasthan from the Ratle Power Project would ''rob'' the people of Jammu and Kashmir ''at a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis''.

Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL), a joint venture between the NHPC Limited and JKSPDC, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited for 850 MW sourcing from the project in Kishtwar.

''At a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before our hydro electric resources are being outsourced to other states. Yet another decision that will rob people of basic amenities with an intention to collectively punish the inhabitants of J&K,'' the Peoples Democratic Party chief posted on X. The agreement has been signed for off-take of power for a period of 40 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the project and as per power allocation to be notified by the Union Ministry of Power.

The PPA was signed in Jaipur on January 3 in the presence of senior officers of the RHPCL and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited.

