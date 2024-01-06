Alaska Airlines says inspections show 'no concerning findings' on more than 25% of 737-9 fleet
Alaska Airlines said on Saturday that inspections on more than a quarter of its 737-9 fleet were complete with "no concerning findings" after the airline grounded dozens of the Boeing planes following an incident on Friday.
Alaska Airlines grounded the planes for safety checks after a cabin panel blow out forced a brand-new plane loaded with passengers to make an emergency landing in Oregon on Friday.
