Left Menu

Drivers withdraw strike in Odisha on day 3

The Odisha Drivers Mahasangha announced withdrawal of the strike after getting assurance from the state governemnt that their demands will be looked into.We hope the Odisha government will fulfill our demands, Mahasangha president Prasant Menduli said.State transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur also said that drivers have withdrawn the strike and normalcy will return.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-01-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 00:34 IST
Drivers withdraw strike in Odisha on day 3
  • Country:
  • India

The association of commercial drivers on Saturday night withdrew their strike on the third day, which affected passenger bus services, and transportation of petroleum products and milk. The Odisha Drivers' Mahasangha announced withdrawal of the strike after getting assurance from the state governemnt that their demands will be looked into.

''We hope the Odisha government will fulfill our demands,'' Mahasangha president Prasant Menduli said.

State transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur also said that drivers have withdrawn the strike and normalcy will return. Drivers across the country were on strike over the recently enacted 'hit-and-run' Law under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaces the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Mahasangha was part of the All-India strike.

The drivers also said that there was a provision for imprisonment of two years under Section 304 of the IPC for accidents.

As per the provisions in the BNS, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing police or any official from the administration can face up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Meanwhile, the driver's strike has severely affected transportation of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
3
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024