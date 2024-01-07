Israeli air strike kills 6 Palestinians in West bank's Jenin - health ministry
An Israeli air strike killed six Palestinians in Jenin on the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said early on Sunday.
The strike targeted a gathering of citizens in Jenin, the health ministry added in a brief statement.
