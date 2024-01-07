Left Menu

Turkish Airlines temporarily halts 737 MAX 9 planes for inspections - spokesperson

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:25 IST
Turkish Airlines has withdrawn its five Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft from service for inspection, company spokesperson Yahya Üstün said on social media platform X.

The planes will be grounded at the first airport they land at, Üstün said.

U.S. regulators on Saturday temporarily grounded 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliners for safety checks following a cabin panel blowout that forced a new Alaska Airlines jet carrying passengers to make an emergency landing.

