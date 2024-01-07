Turkish Airlines temporarily halts 737 MAX 9 planes for inspections - spokesperson
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:25 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Turkish Airlines has withdrawn its five Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft from service for inspection, company spokesperson Yahya Üstün said on social media platform X.
The planes will be grounded at the first airport they land at, Üstün said.
U.S. regulators on Saturday temporarily grounded 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliners for safety checks following a cabin panel blowout that forced a new Alaska Airlines jet carrying passengers to make an emergency landing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish Airlines
- U.S.
- Boeing
- ÃœstÃ¼n
- Alaska Airlines
- Yahya ÃœstÃ¼n
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Migrant caravan spends Christmas on the road before heading to U.S. border
FACTBOX-The Russian Arctic LNG 2 project targeted by U.S. sanctions
YEARENDER-Big oil enters 2024 strengthened by U.S. industry consolidation
China criticizes U.S. sanctions on Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project
Boeing says Chinese airlines resumed operating all 737 MAXs in 2023