Left Menu

Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 30-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:59 IST
Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Foreign Minister ‌Hakan Fidan said on Friday that Turkey ⁠was calling on the United States and Iran to ​come to the negotiating ‍table to resolve issues between them, reiterating that Ankara ⁠opposes ‌foreign intervention ⁠in Iran.

At a joint ‍press conference with his ​Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in ⁠Istanbul, Fidan said it was ⁠important for U.S.-Iran talks on the latter's ⁠nuclear programme to restart to ease ⁠regional ‌tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026