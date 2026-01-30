Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table
30-01-2026
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that Turkey was calling on the United States and Iran to come to the negotiating table to resolve issues between them, reiterating that Ankara opposes foreign intervention in Iran.
At a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in Istanbul, Fidan said it was important for U.S.-Iran talks on the latter's nuclear programme to restart to ease regional tensions.
