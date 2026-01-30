Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table

Foreign Minister ‌Hakan Fidan said on Friday that Turkey ⁠was calling on the United States and Iran to ​come to the negotiating ‍table to resolve issues between them, reiterating that Ankara ⁠opposes ‌foreign intervention ⁠in Iran.

At a joint ‍press conference with his ​Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi in ⁠Istanbul, Fidan said it was ⁠important for U.S.-Iran talks on the latter's ⁠nuclear programme to restart to ease ⁠regional ‌tensions.

