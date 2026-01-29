U.S. sends additional warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions

The U.S. Navy has ‌sent an additional warship to the Middle East, ⁠a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, amid a large military buildup ​in the region and soaring ‍tensions.

The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the ⁠USS ‌Delbert ⁠D. Black had entered the region in ‍the past 48 hours. This brings ​the number of destroyers in the ⁠Middle East to six, along ⁠with an aircraft carrier and three other littoral combat ships. ⁠The additional warship in the region was ⁠first ‌reported by CBS News.

