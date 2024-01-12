Left Menu

Logistics firm Schenker expects more air freight due to Red Sea crisis

German logistics company Schenker said on Friday it expected more demand for air transport in two to three weeks due to the Iran-aligned Houthi militants attacks on ships in the Red Sea, despite significantly higher costs. We expect the impact on air freight to occur in around two to three weeks," the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Updated: 12-01-2024 23:26 IST
German logistics company Schenker said on Friday it expected more demand for air transport in two to three weeks due to the Iran-aligned Houthi militants attacks on ships in the Red Sea, despite significantly higher costs. The attacks in the Red Sea, which have disrupted one of the world's most important shipping routes, prompted the United States and Berlin to launch a series of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday.

"Schenker has secured additional air freight space to be able to service the expected switch from shipping to air freight. We expect the impact on air freight to occur in around two to three weeks," the company said in a statement to Reuters. A combination of sea and air freight shipping could prove best, Schenker said - for example goods could be shipped from China and unloaded just before the crisis-affected area to then be transported by air.

Schenker is a subsidiary of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and one of the leading logistics companies worldwide.

