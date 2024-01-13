Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of R-Day parade rehearsals

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 00:15 IST
The Delhi Police on Friday issued an advisory on traffic restrictions near the India Gate in central Delhi for four days due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals, officials said.

According to the advisory, rehearsals of the Republic Day parade would be held on Kartavya Path on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate.

''In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Kartavyapath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavyapath-Rafi Mar Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Man Singh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon, from 7 am to 12 pm on these gates,'' it stated.

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, it said.

The Man Singh Road, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, the Rail Bhawan roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rafi Marg, MLNP roundabout, MLNM, Q Point, C-Hexagon, Jaswant Singh roundabout and Ashoka Road will also remain heavy at the time of rehearsal, the advisory said.

Motorists are requested to observe traffic rules and follow the directions of traffic police personnel. People are also requested to plan their journey to avoid inconvenience, it added.

Traffic was also affected near the India Gate on Wednesday and Thursday.

