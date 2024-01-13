75 Portraits of PM Narendra Modi Unveiled in Unique Tribute

NewsVoir New Delhi/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13: In an extraordinary artistic endeavor, Dr. Avinash Kate, Dean of Shantamani Kala Kendra at Jain University, has created 75 emotion-filled portraits of Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to celebrate the progressive leader and representative of the New India. These diverse portraits, reflecting the facets of Modiji's work, emotions and devotion for 'Bharat Mata', have been meticulously crafted on canvas using acrylic colors. A compilation of these portraits and a brief of Modi's journey as the Prime Minister of India was also launched during the exhibition.

This unparalleled artistic feat is the first-of-its-kind globally, with no other artist having created such an extensive series of portraits of a single individual in various forms. This achievement brought him global recognition as well as various records in international forums. Dr. Avinash Kate dedicated three months of tireless effort, working day and night, in what he describes as a meditative process. The project was indirectly guided by Vedamurthy, taponishtya Pandit Shriram Sharma, Acharya founder of Gayatri Pariwar, adding a spiritual dimension to the creation of these soulful portraits. Talking about this special exhibition, Dr. Avinash Kate, Dean of Shantamani Kala Kendra at Jain University said, "The inspiring leadership and unwavering commitment of our esteemed Prime Minister have been a constant source of motivation for me. This collection serves as a depiction of his emotional journey, portraying him as a true ambassador of hope." He further added, "I would like to express my gratitude to my mentors, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Dr. Gani Rajendra Vijay Maharaj, Founder of Sukhi Foundation Parivar and a tribal Jain saint, as well as my family for their steadfast support throughout the execution of this unique project."

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, "The collection provides a unique glimpse into Dr. Kate's inner imagination, capturing the essence of Modi's emotions, whose leadership has not only shaped the present but is paving the way for a future where India stands tall on the global stage." Prominent figures directly involved in the project include Sachin Sawant (Maharashtra Police, API), Dr. Chainraj Roychand (Chairman of Jain University), Vishal C. (Director, Strategy and Development, JGI), and Dr. Gani Rajendra Vijay Maharaj (Founder of Sukhi Foundation Parivar, tribal Jain saint), among others. Additionally, the support and collaboration of several esteemed individuals have been instrumental in the realisation of this artistic endeavor.

The collection stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts and artistic vision of Dr. Avinash Kate, resonating with the spirit of unity, love for the nation, and a belief in India's promising future on the global stage. The team has approached the PM office to display the same. The exhibition was held at the Constitution Club, New Delhi and was visited by a huge number of art enthusiasts. For his commitment, dedication, and love towards society in the field of art, Kate has been acknowledged with many prestigious awards, honors, and records. Among them are world records, international records, Asia records, India records, the Limca Book of Records, etc.

Shantamani Kala Kendra is envisaged as the fulcrum for liberal education in the University offering educational programmes in Fine Arts and Performing Arts, besides promoting and amalgamating various traditional and modern art forms. From time immemorial, these forms have been referred to as Lalit Kala. Shantamani Kala Kendra derives its name and inspiration from the former Chief Mentor of the JAIN Group of Institutions, the late Professor Shantamani, who was instrumental in developing and instituting the Ph.D. and post-graduate programmes in Performing Arts. In addition, Dr. Shantamani designed a unique course relating to Mind Management and Human Values, which is today being offered to all undergraduate students of the University. Promoted by JAIN Group, the university is classified as one of the Category-I Institutions by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its three decades of contribution to the field of education. The University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for learners from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)