EU's Frozen Russian Assets Plan Sparks Controversy

A senior Russian diplomat, quoted by Tass news agency, said on Monday that the European Union plan to channel profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine would have "unpredictable" consequences.

Tass said Kirill Logvinov, Russia's acting permanent representative to the EU in Brussels, told Russia journalists: "The only predictable thing is that those in the EU will be obliged sooner or later to return to our country what has been stolen."

