Ukraine says it is working 'intensively' to restore air travel

Ukraine has been working "intensively" to restore air travel to the country after it was suspended at the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022, a senior presidential official said on Thursday.

"I don't want to create over-expectations... but I can tell you we are working very intensively to recover the air connection in Ukraine," Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said in Davos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)