PSU banks, insurance companies to remain closed for half day on Jan 22
Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed for half day on January 22 due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed for half day on January 22 due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Earlier in the day, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order in respect of central institutions and central industrial establishments.
The DOPT order shall also apply to public sector financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate the Ram Lalla pran pratishtha celebration, a notification from the finance ministry, said on Thursday. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
