NTSB chair: Boeing CEO called, wants to rectify errors made in past
National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said on Thursday that Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun had called to say "they want to rectify errors" made in the past, after a cabin panel on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet blew out in midair.
Homendy made her remarks to reporters after she gave a briefing to House of Representative lawmakers investigating the Alaska Airlines incident this month.
