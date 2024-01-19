Noida Airport announces tie-up with Akasa Air for flight ops

Akasa Air on Friday became the second airline to enter into a tie-up with the upcoming Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Akasa Air will base aircraft at the airport to operate domestic and international flights, Noida International Airport said in a statement.

IndiGo was the first airline to announce a tie-up with the greenfield airport, located near the national capital, for commercial services, according to the statement.

A partnership agreement was signed between Akasa Air and Noida International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday on the sidelines of industry event 'Wings 2024', the statement said.

''We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as our airline partner, marking a significant step forward as we progress towards airport opening. This partnership highlights our commitment to strengthen air connectivity in Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh,'' Noida International Airport Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann said. ''Akasa Air is one of the fastest-growing airlines in the country, and we are thrilled to have them join us on our mission to establish a comprehensive air network, connecting major metros as well as Tier-2 and 3 cities across the country,'' Schnellmann said. He said the airport's goal remains to offer passengers unmatched connectivity and an exceptional travel experience. Akasa Air Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said the Noida International airport exemplifies the government's focus on developing the aviation infrastructure as the country moves towards becoming an international aviation hub. ''Akasa Air's proposed partnership with the airport is in line with our endeavour to build a holistic network that connects the length and breadth of the nation.

''We are confident that the synergy will enable us to further fortify connectivity to and from Uttar Pradesh and offer a seamless travel experience to passengers across the country. ''We look forward to the much-awaited launch of the airport and are working towards our collaborative goal of making air travel accessible for a greater number of Indians,'' he added. The airport said India has witnessed a surge in passenger traffic in recent times, and this is poised to grow further in the years ahead.

Noida International Airport and Akasa Air share a commitment to support this growth by deepening air connectivity from Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh to India and the world, it said in the statement. Currently, development of the first phase of the airport is underway on an area of 1,334 hectares in the Jewar area of western UP.

The airport is scheduled to be opened for flight operations by the end of this year.

The first phase of the airport, with one runway and one terminal will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually.

After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will have the capacity to manage 70 million passengers per year, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)