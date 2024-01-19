Left Menu

Centre orders early closure of certain govt offices for R-Day parade, Beating Retreat ceremony

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:45 IST
Centre orders early closure of certain govt offices for R-Day parade, Beating Retreat ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Friday directed early closure of certain government offices here due to the Republic Day parade, the Beating Retreat ceremony and the At Home function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Personnel Ministry said.

It said that for full dress rehearsal on January 23, the government offices in South Block, North Block, Vayu Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan among others will be closed at 1830 hours on January 22.

''Such closure will continue till 1300 hours on 23.01.2024 to facilitate anti-sabotage check,'' said the order issued to all central government ministries/ departments.

In its order, the Personnel Ministry has mentioned a detailed list of government offices that would be closed early.

The government offices mentioned in its list ''shall remain closed from 1300 hours onwards on January 25, 2024 for Republic Day parade''.

''The exercise/arrangement will continue till 1300 hours on 26.01.2024,'' the order said.

The buildings, including Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, South Block, North Block and Shastri Bhawan among others, will be sealed for the 'At Home function' on January 26 and shall remain closed on that date till 1930 hours, it added.

The Personnel Ministry has also mentioned a list of offices including South Block, North Block and the Parliament House complex, which would remain closed on January 28 from 1600 hours to 1930 hours for a special show of the Beating Retreat ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024