Notice issued to Amazon for sale of sweets claiming 'Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), headed by Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, has initiated action against Amazon Seller Services, concerning the sale of sweets on www.amazon.in under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.'

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:40 IST
Amazon (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), headed by Chief Commissioner Rohit Kumar Singh, has initiated action against Amazon Seller Services, concerning the sale of sweets on www.amazon.in under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad.' As per an official statement of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the action has been initiated based on a representation made by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) alleging that Amazon is engaging in deceptive trade practices involving the sale of sweets under the guise of 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.

The products highlighted are Raghupati Ghee Ladoo, Khoya Khobi Ladoo, Ghee Bundi Ladoo, Desi Cow Milk Peda It has been observed that various sweets/food products are available for sale on the Amazon e-commerce platform (www.amazon.in) claiming it to be "Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad".

It is notable that under Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020, enabling the sale of food products online that make false representations misleads consumers regarding the genuine characteristics of the product. Such practice falsely influences consumers to make purchase decisions they might not have otherwise taken, had the accurate attributes of the product been mentioned.

It may be mentioned that under Rule 4(3) of the Consumer Protection (e-commerce) Rules, 2020 no e-commerce entity shall adopt any unfair trade practice, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise Further, 'Misleading advertisement' as defined under the Section 2(28) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 means an advertisement, which falsely describes such product or service; or gives a false guarantee to, or is likely to mislead the consumers as to the nature, substance, quantity or quality of such product or service.

Department of Consumer Affairs said that CCPA has sought a response from Amazon within seven days from the issuance of the notice, failing which necessary action may be initiated against them under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. (ANI)

