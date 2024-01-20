Left Menu

Arunachal witnessed substantial improvement in road infra in last 7 years: Guv

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 20-01-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 00:11 IST
Arunachal witnessed substantial improvement in road infra in last 7 years: Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Friday said the northeastern state has witnessed substantial improvement in road infrastructure in the past seven years.

He said there has been a 65-per cent increase in road density, 64-per cent expansion in road length and construction of an extensive 19,863-km network during this period.

Addressing the 71st plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at Shillong, Parnaik also said the region has made significant investment in enhancing air connectivity.

"In addition to the greenfield Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, the state boasts operational airports at Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro, along with seven advanced landing grounds (ALGs) and 25 operational helipads," he said.

The governor said in order to counter unlawful activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the state, security is being beefed up. The Arunachal Pradesh government is also cultivating a vibrant start-up ecosystem, he said.

Parnaik said the state is aiming to attain saturation of flagship priority schemes.

"During the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal', Arunachal Pradesh is committed to doing its utmost to contribute to the nation's journey of becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024