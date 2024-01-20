Left Menu

Fire in school dorm in China kills 13

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 07:38 IST
A fire in a dormitory at a school in central China has killed 13 people and injured another, Chinese state media reported on Saturday. The fire broke out on Friday night in the dormitory of Yingcai School at Yanshanpu Village, near Nanyang City in Henan province, China Central Television Station and Xinhua News Agency said.

The fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters and the head of the school was taken into custody, they added. They gave no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

