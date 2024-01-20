Fire in school dorm in China kills 13

A fire in a dormitory at a school in central China has killed 13 people and injured another, Chinese state media reported on Saturday. The fire broke out on Friday night in the dormitory of Yingcai School at Yanshanpu Village, near Nanyang City in Henan province, China Central Television Station and Xinhua News Agency said.

The fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters and the head of the school was taken into custody, they added. They gave no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)