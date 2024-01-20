Organic Honey: Apis India Limited's new offering, launched by actress Sanya Malhotra

VMPL New Delhi [India], January 20: Apis India Limited (BSE: 506166), a leading FMCG player with three generations of experience and an established reputation for sourcing, producing, and supplying quality products, unveiled its Organic Honey in a dazzling launch event graced by Bollywood heartthrob Sanya Malhotra. Marking a transformative chapter in its journey, this exquisite offering delivers nature's pure sweetness in a symphony of responsible sourcing and exquisite taste.

"We, at Apis India, have always believed in nurturing nature's bounty," said Amit Anand, Managing Director, Apis India Limited, addressing the captivated audience. "Today, we take that commitment a step further, presenting our Organic Honey - a promise kept to the bees, the environment, and our consumers seeking healthier, mindful lifestyles." Sanya Malhotra, a passionate advocate for wellness and a vocal supporter of sustainable practices added, "For me, honey is more than just a treat; it's a taste of sunshine and a reminder of our interconnectedness with nature. Apis India's Organic Honey embodies this perfectly, offering a delicious way to nourish ourselves while caring for the planet."

The event unveiled the stunning Apis India Organic Honey, meticulously sourced from the pristine, organically certified lands nestled in the valleys of Kashmir. This exquisite offering boasts a never-before-seen introductory price of Rs. 240 for a 450g SKU packaged in an attractive glass bottle that will remain available in selected market and stores for limited period. This price is comparable to the available non-organic honey products in the market This single-origin honey, sourced from the sun-kissed meadows of Kashmir, presents a symphony of delicate floral notes that tantalize the taste buds. Each drop captures the essence of nature's purity and promises a luxurious experience for discerning palates.

Apis India's Organic Honey promises: * Certified Organic: Rigorously inspected and certified by accredited bodies, ensuring ethical beekeeping practices and sustainable farming.

* Natural Goodness: Honey with all its natural goodness and health benefits preserved. * Exquisite Taste: A symphony of delicate floral notes, elevating any culinary experience.

* Sustainable Promise: Responsible sourcing and packaging that minimizes environmental impact. As the event unfolded, guests savoured the exquisite flavor of the Organic Honey, witnessing first-hand the culmination of Apis India's dedication to fitness, hygiene, quality and sustainability. The launch marked a resounding start to a new chapter in the company's history, one steeped in the golden promise of organic honey and a commitment to building a healthier more mindful future.

