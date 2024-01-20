Congress Yatra to take two-day break after entering West Bengal

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will take a two-day break next week, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at Gobindapur in Assam's Lakhimpur district, he said the Yatra will take the break on January 26 and 27. ''The Yatra will enter West Bengal around noon on January 25. After a night halt at Alipurduar, there will be two rest days, and it will resume again on January 28,'' he said.

The Yatra went to Arunachal Pradesh from Lakhimpur on Saturday, and will re-enter Assam on Sunday. ''A big public rally is scheduled on Sunday at Kaliabor in Assam, in which along with Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present,'' Ramesh said.

The Yatra, being conducted on bus and foot, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states. It commenced in Manipur on January 14 and is slated to culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

