Left Menu

Kin of 19 karsevaks killed in Godhra train burning incident will attend Ram temple event: VHP

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:27 IST
Kin of 19 karsevaks killed in Godhra train burning incident will attend Ram temple event: VHP
  • Country:
  • India

Kin of 19 'karsevaks' among 59 who lost their lives in the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat will attend the Lord Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a VHP office-bearer said on Saturday.

The other invitees from Gujarat include 320 saints and 105 prominent members of society, he said.

''The invitees include kin of the karsevaks who were killed when two coaches of Sabarmati Express train on which they were returning to Ahmedabad from Ayodhya were set on fire by miscreants near Godhra railway station,'' said Vishwa Hindu Parishad general secretary for Gujarat, Ashok Raval.

He said VHP could contact family members of 20 of 39 karsevaks (religious volunteers) whose contact details were available. ''Among them, 19 have confirmed to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya (on January 22),'' he added.

Raval claimed the VHP had collected and contributed Rs 225 crore for the construction of Ram temple. The death of 59 'karsevaks' in the train burning incident in February 2002 triggered the worst communal riots in the history of Gujarat in which over 1,000 people were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024