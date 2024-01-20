Left Menu

VHP's procession in Noida on Sunday, traffic cops issue advisory

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-01-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 23:17 IST
The Noida Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about VHP's procession in the city on January 21.

The procession by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, being undertaken to mark the Consecration Ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, will start at 10 am on Sunday.

''The Jan Jagran Yatra by cars, motorcycles by VHP will start from Shilp Haat Sector 33 and pass through NTPC Underpass, Nithari Village, Sector 28. It will then take a U-turn from the front of the car market via Atta Chowk, Sector 18 Market... and culminate again at Noida Shilp Haat Sector 33,'' the traffic police said.

''In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,'' the police advised the general public.

VHP Noida's Rahul Dubey said a large number of city residents and devotees have been invited for the Jan Jagran Yatra in view of the historic occasion of Pran Pratishthan of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Separately, the Noida Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district from Sunday to Friday (January 26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

