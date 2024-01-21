Left Menu

Two Russian nationals were passengers on jet which went missing over Afghanistan - TASS

Russia's RIA news agency said the flight was a medical evacuation from Thailand to Moscow. Russian investigators said on Sunday they had opened a criminal investigation to determine whether there was any violation of safety rules.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 15:09 IST
Two Russian nationals were passengers on jet which went missing over Afghanistan - TASS

Two Russian citizens were passengers on a charter flight bound for Moscow that disappeared over Afghanistan, Russia's state-run TASS news agency said on Sunday, citing a source "in the operational services". A manifest list for the plane which named everyone on board and which was published by the SHOT news outlet appeared to show that the crew were Russian nationals too.

Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday a Russian-registered plane with six people thought to be on board had disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan the previous night, after local Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash. Russia's RIA news agency said the flight was a medical evacuation from Thailand to Moscow.

Russian investigators said on Sunday they had opened a criminal investigation to determine whether there was any violation of safety rules. (Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Andrew Osborn)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

