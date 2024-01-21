Left Menu

Four survived jet crash in Afghanistan, fate of two others being confirmed - Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Four people survived a plane crash involving a Russian-registered plane in Afghanistan and the fate of two other people on board is being clarified, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said on Sunday, citing Russian diplomats.

A Russian-registered charter plane with six people on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan a day earlier, Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday, after Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash.

