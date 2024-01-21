Four survived jet crash in Afghanistan, fate of two others being confirmed - Russia

Four people survived a plane crash involving a Russian-registered plane in Afghanistan and the fate of two other people on board is being clarified, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said on Sunday, citing Russian diplomats.

A Russian-registered charter plane with six people on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan a day earlier, Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday, after Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)