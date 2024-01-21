Left Menu

Nagpur man killed in moving SUV by business partner, two others

A 35-year-old property dealer was stabbed to death on Sunday allegedly by his business partner and two others in a speeding SUV, a Nagpur police official said.The Kuhi police station official identified the deceased as Aditya Bondre and said the incident took place in the afternoon on Umred Road.Bondre and his business partner Sachin Pendharkar were embroiled in a dispute.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-01-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 21:22 IST
Nagpur man killed in moving SUV by business partner, two others
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old property dealer was stabbed to death on Sunday allegedly by his business partner and two others in a speeding SUV, a Nagpur police official said.

The Kuhi police station official identified the deceased as Aditya Bondre and said the incident took place in the afternoon on Umred Road.

''Bondre and his business partner Sachin Pendharkar were embroiled in a dispute. On Sunday, he was called by Pendharkar to see a farm plot for sale. Bondre was stabbed inside a moving SUV allegedly by Pendharkar and two of the latter's associates,'' he said.

Pendharkar and the two other accused escaped from the vehicle in Pachgaon area and efforts were on to nab them, he added.

''Bondre's driver rushed him a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024