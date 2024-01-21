Mumbai Marathon: 74-year-old participant among two dead; 22 hospitalised
Two participants, including a 74-year-old man, collapsed and died during the annual TATA Mumbai Marathon, which was held here on Sunday, a police official said.
According to the police official, 22 persons who took part in the running event were hospitalised for dehydration and other reasons. The deceased participants were identified as Suvradeep Banerjee (40) from Kolkata and Rajendra Bora (74) from Mumbai.
Banerjee, a seasoned full marathoner and software engineer, collapsed near the Haji Ali Junction, while Bora slumped to the road near a petrol pump close to a popular pizza joint opposite Marine Drive, the official added.
