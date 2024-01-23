ED carries searches on HUDA officials over money laundering charges
The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at 18 locations in tricity Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh; and Himachal Pradesh in a money laundering investigation revolving around an alleged refund scam done by the then-HUDA (Haryana Urban Development Authority), officials said.
ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:55 IST
Country:
- India
Six officials are currently under the ED scanner, officials added. HUDA is now called Haryana Shahkari Vikas Pradhikaran.
According to the enforcement agency, the total value of scam is billed to be around Rs 70 crore. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
