Maratha protesters demonstrate near CSMT; traffic affected

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:02 IST
Hundreds of Maratha protesters on Friday demonstrated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, blocking traffic.

The protesters, who were going to Azad Maidan, sat at the intersection near CSMT and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, an official said.

The presence of the agitators on the road affected traffic for some time, he said.

Police rushed to the spot and asked the agitators to go to Azad Maidan, said the official.

From noon onwards, authorities have closed the Mahapalika Marg and D N Road and diverted the buses that run on these roads to reach Hutatma Chowk and Metro Cinema. Thousands of protesters led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange have reached Navi Mumbai and the government is trying to persuade them not to enter Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

