AAP, BJP protests: Long traffic jams choke Central Delhi

Protests by the BJP and the AAP a few hundred metres apart on the DDU Marg here left commuters stranded in long traffic jams in Central Delhi as police barricaded roads and diverted vehicles.

While the AAP staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP protested near the AAP's head office against ''corruption'' in the Kejriwal government.

The headquarters of both the parties are on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and the distance between them is less than 800 metres.

Traffic movement was affected on the DDU Marg and roads leading to it, with long jams witnessed at the ITO, a major intersection of the city. With barricades put up on several areas in Central Delhi, other roads too saw bumper-to-bumper traffic. ''Diversions have been made for smooth flow of traffic. We are witnessing traffic on GT Karnal road and some parts of central Delhi. Staff have been deputed to manage the traffic jams,'' a senior official of the Delhi traffic police said.

