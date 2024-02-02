Left Menu

3 dead, 2 injured as car falls into river in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:17 IST
3 dead, 2 injured as car falls into river in Himachal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a couple, died and two others were injured when their car went tumbling down into the Sutlej River here, police said on Friday.

The accident happened on Thursday evening on Luhri-Sunni road near Mahol in Kumarsein subdivision of the district when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the river, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Abhay Kumar, Jitesh and his wife Vanshika, they said.

The injured passengers -- Rahul and Anshul -- were rushed to Civil Hospital in Kumarsain from where they were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex in Khaneri, Rampur for further treatment, police said.

A police team reached the spot as soon as they received the information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies. Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a case has been registered in the matter and further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024