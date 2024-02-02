HNI Office India Ltd Unveils State-of-the-Art Experience Centre in Hyderabad

BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2: HNI Office India Ltd, the Indian arm of HNI Corporation, one of the world's largest office furniture manufacturers, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Experience Centre in the vibrant city of Hyderabad.

Situated in the Hi-Tec city of Hyderabad, the experience centre has an extensive display of the latest products and solutions in modular office furniture. The products are displayed in various innovative layouts and present exciting options for architects, designers, and workspace professionals to re-imagine workspace design and create memorable employee experiences. The grand inauguration ceremony showcased the company's dedication to creating workspaces that foster productivity and inspire creativity. The showroom boasts a wide array of innovatively designed and meticulously crafted furniture, reflecting the latest trends in office design and functionality. The launch event was attended by various corporate real estate leaders along with leading architects and designers.

"We are thrilled to bring our state-of-the-art showroom to Hyderabad, a city known for its dynamic business environment and innovation," said Mr, Karan Sachdev, Managing Director, HNI India. "This experience centre is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional office furniture solutions that blend aesthetics with functionality, creating workspaces that elevate the employee experience." Visitors to the experience centre can explore an extensive range of modular office furniture, including ergonomic chairs, collaborative workstations, executive desks, and storage solutions. The layout is designed to inspire visitors and help them envision how HNI's products can transform their office spaces into efficient and aesthetically pleasing environments.

HNI Office India Ltd continues to be at the forefront of the office furniture industry, offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern workplaces. With a rich legacy as part of HNI Corporation, the company brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Indian market. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)