Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon: Uniting for Water Conservation in New Delhi

PNN New Delhi [India], February 3: Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon, a run for the cause of water advocating water conservation, is set to take place in New Delhi on February 4th, 2024.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, NDMC, and Rotary Club of Delhi- District 3011, RIWCT and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The run will feature three run categories: 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km. Participants will embark from the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Dignitaries and officials from ministries, government departments, corporate sectors, and the running fraternity will grace the occasion. The schedule for reporting and flag-off times for each category is as follows: 10km: Reporting & Warm-up Time: 6:00 am, Flag-off Time: 6:45 am

5km: Reporting & Warm-up Time: 6:30 am, Flag-off Time: 7:15 am 3km: Reporting & Warm-up Time: 7:00 am, Flag-off Time: 7:30 am

Water Awareness Festival sets Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon apartfrom other runs. Renowned speakers Neeraj Badhwar and Ranjeeta Sahay Ashesh will share their experiences, motivating participants to conserve water with their unique insights. Every runner will receive a medal, e-certificate (only applicable for 5 k and 10 k runners), Save Water kit, Dry Fit T-shirt, Brooks vouchers, and healthy refreshments. Committed to water conservation, each participant will also receive two complimentary aerators, facilitating water flow reduction at home or work.

With various age categories and prizes totaling Rs 2,50,000, winners will receive Brooks vouchers alongside cash rewards. The event introduces a dedicated area for friends and family, special recognition for multi-generational participants, and prizes for families competing as a unit. "I extend a heartfelt invitation to water enthusiasts, institutions, welfare societies, and Delhi's diverse communities to unite for this vital cause of water conservation. If there is water, there is life," said Gurmit Singh Arora, IPA National President.

Endorsed by notable individuals spanning sports icons, corporate leaders, and armed force personnel, Jaquar Group IPA Neerathon Delhi aims to inspire collective action towards water conservation. Notable supporters include Kunal Julka, Ultra Cyclist and Calisthenics, Bipin Kaul, Chief Business Officer, Offline Payments, PayTM, holder of the Ultraman Aus 2018 title and participant in the Paris-Brest-Paris Randonneur 2015, Tarun Walecha, Head Coach of RUNXTREME & FitWithT, Hemakant Pradhan, accomplished swimmer and marathoner, Netra Singh, AGM, SBI Wealth, Anas Rizvi, Founder - Bonta Runner, Krishan Tiwari, winner of Asia Fitness Idol, Dr Rohan Khavte, a long distance runner, Akash Duggal, Triathlete and Ironman Finisher and Dr. Harjeet Kaur, a renowned Paediatrician, passionate runner and committed Yoga Trainer. Capt. Pritha Puri, Capt. Krishan Sharma, Managing Director & Joint Editor, India Post Newsweekly (U.S.A.) & Chairman, Vision of India, Jitendra Mani Tripathi, IPS, Deputy Director of Delhi Police Academy, Veteran Air Cmde Sanjay Aneja VSM (Retd.), are some ambassadors from armed forces. Anuj Bansal, Amit Narang, Divya Gupta, Shuchi Chowdhry are Pacers for the run.

Strong partnerships with industry leaders and in-kind support from prominent organizations underscore the event's significance. Spot registration is available on February 3rd at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium during Bib Distribution. For those of you who missed the registration, Spot Registration for this run is available on 3rd February at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium during Bib Distribution. Join now to contribute to the conservation of our planet's most precious resource: water.

