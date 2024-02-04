Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes in Dhanbad

Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bhakra Nangal, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Barauni, Sindri - these are all monuments to Indias economic development, Ramesh said.Jharkhand Congress vice-president Brajendra Prasad Singh said the yatra which started from Govindpur, will pass through Saraidhela, IIT-ISM gate, Randhir Verma Chowk, Shramik Chowk near the railway station and reach Bank More where he will address a public rally.Thereafter, it will proceed towards Bokaro Steel City.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-02-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 09:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes in Dhanbad
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Dhanbad on Sunday, the third day of his yatra in Jharkhand.

After a night halt in Tundi block of the district on Saturday, the yatra resumed at Govindpur in Dhanbad city on Sunday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, ''Today, we are in Dhanbad and we will be going to Bokaro.'' He said that Bokaro is a steel city.

''These are the monuments built by (former Prime Minister) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. When people say what we did in 70 years... Bhilai, Rourkela, Durgapur, Bhakra Nangal, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Barauni, Sindri - these are all monuments to India's economic development'', Ramesh said.

Jharkhand Congress vice-president Brajendra Prasad Singh said the yatra which started from Govindpur, will pass through Saraidhela, IIT-ISM gate, Randhir Verma Chowk, Shramik Chowk near the railway station and reach Bank More where he will address a public rally.

Thereafter, it will proceed towards Bokaro Steel City. After the launch break in Bokaro, the yatra will again start from Jena More around 2 pm. Gandhi's night halt is scheduled in Ramgarh district on Sunday.

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024