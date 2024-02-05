Left Menu

Union calls strike at Lufthansa for Wednesday

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:10 IST
Ground staff at German flag carrier Lufthansa are to go on strike this Wednesday, the Verdi union said on Monday, announcing the latest bout of industrial action to hit Germany's transport sector as workers demand more pay.

The strike is scheduled to start at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) and last until 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, the union said in a statement.

Lufthansa's locations in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Dusseldorf will be affected. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Kim Coghill)

