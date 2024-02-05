Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:57 IST
HP: Driver killed, tourist from Tamil Nadu feared drowned as car fall into river in Kinnaur
A driver was killed while a tourist from Tamil Nadu is feared drowned as their vehicle fell into Satluj River near Pangi Nallah in Himachal's Kinnaur district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday when the car carrying three persons, including two tourists from Tamil Nadu, fell 200 metres down into the river after the driver lost control over the vehicle, they said.

The tourists were on their way from Lahaul and Spiti's Kaza to Shimla, police said.

The driver, Kaza residen Tanjeev, and a tourist were swept away in the river while the other passenger Gopinath fell on the side and sustained injuries. He has been referred to a hospital in Shimla, they said.

Tanjeev's body has been recovered while search operations are underway to trace the missing tourist, DSP Headquarters Naveen Jalta said, adding that further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

